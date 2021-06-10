MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Cooking with Faith: A Small-Group Cooking Experience": an engaging opportunity for study. "Cooking with Faith: A Small-Group Cooking Experience" is the creation of published author Chef Julie McMahan, a passionate chef and devoted Christian who resides in Tacoma, WA.
Chef Julie shares, "This is a small group book that is set up to combine short devotionals with cooking projects. It is meant to be both a teaching in basic cooking and a teaching in basic Christian principles. It is also meant to be a catalyst toward fellowship with others in both your community and congregation. The book was born out of a love of friendship and cooking from a trained Christian chef and a group of Christian hospitality professionals. There are clear directions on how to organize and use this book. All projects and devotionals with light preparation can be completed in about two and a half hours, and all projects can be done in a basic kitchen with basic equipment."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chef Julie McMahan's new book is a winsome blend of spirituality and domestic arts.
The author's love of cooking and devotion to God shine through with this unique learning experience.
View a synopsis of "Cooking with Faith: A Small-Group Cooking Experience" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Cooking with Faith: A Small-Group Cooking Experience" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Cooking with Faith: A Small-Group Cooking Experience," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing