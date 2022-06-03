"I AM Mari-Posa, the Young Monarch" from Christian Faith Publishing author Chelle Allen is a vividly depicted life-cycle narrative that offers a message of faith alongside a celebration of God's creation.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I AM Mari-Posa, the Young Monarch": a lovely narrative with an important message of legacy and personal purpose. "I AM Mari-Posa, the Young Monarch" is the creation of published author Chelle Allen, a proud mother and small business owner.
Allen shares, "This is the first of many books in the I AM series in which we share the wonder and majesty of The Creator with each and every child. By placing themselves in the persona of these amazing protagonists, the child will learn the unique characteristics of the creature and its environment. A strong sense of purpose and gratitude to The Creator is inevitable. Honoring the legacy of elders and serving others are other central themes. It is hoped that your child's personal, "I Am" will be revealed with each page. A portion of this purchase will go to ensure the monarch migration is protected."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chelle Allen's new book is an enjoyable celebration of God's creation for young readers.
Chelle Allen's story features vibrant images created by Sue Allen, an award-winning water colorist with over fifty years of creativity. Sue Allen is a signature member and past president of Florida Watercolor Society. Her work has been included in both American and National Watercolor Society exhibitions.
Consumers can purchase "I AM Mari-Posa, the Young Monarch" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "I AM Mari-Posa, the Young Monarch," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
