MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Love Surrounds Me": a charming and positive story of the beauty in the world. "God's Love Surrounds Me" is the creation of published author Chelsea Greenway, a loving wife and mother of three who seeks the good in the world.
Greenway shares, "Gods Love Surrounds Me was written out of a desire to show children that they are never alone. God leaves his reminders of love all over creation, and knowing this can really bring a child, or anyone for that matter, confidence and peace. While it's not hard to find God, it still requires us to seek him. Getting out in nature and simply seeing God's love with our physical eyes can really make things so easy and natural for us in a complicated world. It can build a simplistic foundation that can carry power throughout the years of growing into a young adult or teenager because, let's face it, we will never stop going outside and we will never stop seeking something bigger than us. So constantly having those reminders is a relief. They are here for a purpose. God's creation can always point us back to him if we allow it."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chelsea Greenway's new book is a sweet tale for little ones beginning to learn about God.
With an encouraging tone and vibrant imagery, young readers will be engaged from the start as they see the many blessings around them.
View a synopsis of "God's Love Surrounds Me" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "God's Love Surrounds Me" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God's Love Surrounds Me," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing