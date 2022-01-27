MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Candy Apples": a delightful opportunity for discussing values with young readers. "Candy Apples" is the creation of published author Cherice TyRhonda Peagler, a loving mother and mental health counselor.
Peagler shares, "Candy Apples is a story that helps sharpen the character of being honest, showing integrity, and being content with delayed gratification. The story reminds the reader to not get weary of doing well. If one can be trusted with smaller things, then one can be trusted with the larger things.
"The main character, Cameron, will be challenged by his friends to make a choice going against his principles taught. Cameron will get the opportunity to thoroughly process the situation being presented and the reward or consequences that each decision may present.
"Candy Apples will assist the parent, guardian, or leader in forming questions when speaking to a child to help him or her to better understand how to develop the character trait integrity. The story will give the child a visual example of being presented with a real-life situation that requires one to make a positive decision with the influence of peers and a trustworthy adult.
"This short story will encourage adult/child dialogue to help bring awareness to positive character. The literature will suggest questions to help foster healthy decision making. Candy Apples can be read, used, and understood by an older child for individual character building; however, it is also an opportunity for a guardian or leader to read with a child as a way to spend quality time."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cherice TyRhonda Peagler's new book is a sweet and encouraging narrative designed for aiding young impressionable minds.
Peagler presents an educational and fun story for the enjoyment of parents and children alike.
Consumers can purchase "Candy Apples" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Candy Apples," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing