MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Story: 2nd Edition": a potent reminder of the importance of nurturing a relationship with one's faith. "God's Story: 2nd Edition" is the creation of published author Cheryl Ann, a loving mother to three adult children and the CEO of Master's Publishing Company.
Cheryl Ann shares, "In God's Story, Cheryl Ann shares a powerful and timely message of hope inspired by God.
"This is an inspiring story of overcoming and finding victory and blessing through a vital, personal relationship with Jesus Christ. As life's sea tosses you around, the storms rage on, and the waves continue knocking you down, it sends a message to that very special light, the light of Jesus. God sees where you are in the storm, and the light of God shines just in time, bringing you through for His glory, for God is always on time in every situation.
"Regardless of the position, burden, personal struggle, or negativity around you, Cheryl Ann lets her readers know that with God, there is always an answer of victory. She encourages her readers to keep focusing on the light of Jesus and never give up. Share the journey with Cheryl Ann as she reaches for the light of God, walking into His unfailing love and His eternal help."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Ann's new book will inspire and empower as readers witness the ways in which the author experienced God's presence.
Cheryl Ann shares in hopes of helping others to see and experience God's love and grace.
