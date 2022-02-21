MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fire Ants and Fireflies": an encouraging and educational juvenile fiction. "Fire Ants and Fireflies" is the creation of published author Cheryl Cole, a retired teacher/counselor, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has always enjoyed creating stories for the little ones in her family.
Cole shares, "Intimidation, fear, and terror are real and gripping when you are facing a bully! In school, on the playground, in the classroom, on the bus, at the park, or even at home—a bully can be anywhere at any time!
"Kids in this story faced harassment and terror every day with Billy Bonkerbodden, the bully! Billy made sure all the kids were frightened and that he was in control! That is until that dreadful, frightful, awful day on the playground when Mother Nature stepped in and gave the kids a helping hand. Before their very eyes, Billy Bonkerbodden was transformed! They all learned that fire ants and fireflies might not be just ordinary insects!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Cole's new book features vibrant illustrations created by Randi Kelly.
Cole shares an engaging story that will have young readers thinking about how they too can be a light in the world.
Consumers can purchase "Fire Ants and Fireflies" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Fire Ants and Fireflies," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing