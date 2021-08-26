MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Forgive Us Our King: Healing for Your Soul": an encouraging discussion of the power of forgiveness. "Forgive Us Our King: Healing for Your Soul" is the creation of published author Cheryl Elaine Dowdell, a devoted Christian who seeks to spread the love of God.
Dowdell shares, "I came up with this title after completing my chapters I wanted to talk about. Looking at this world and the reality of it grieves my heart. Knowing the reality of the life I have lived and most people in my territory, we need to be forgiven for the sake of our children and our children's children. It says in the Bible that God feels what we feel. He hurts when we hurt. Even for the souls that have gone on before us, if they did not ask God to forgive them for the things they have done on this earth, I ask for their forgiveness as well. Forgiveness is very important for everyone if they want to be forgiven. If we do not forgive, we hold animosity in our heart. Holding animosity in our hearts leads to heart disease and even heart failure. No one is worth your soul, so give it to Jesus Christ today. He will fight for you. Our job is to love one another in Jesus's name. Amen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Elaine Dowdell's new book is an engaging dialog of the importance of loving one's neighbors.
The author presents an empowering opportunity for spiritual growth and soul healing through this engrossing discussion of forgiveness.
