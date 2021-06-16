MEADVILLE, Pa., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Garden of Hope": an enjoyable Christian fiction. "Garden of Hope" is the creation of published author Cheryl Tirrell, a devoted Christian and happily married wife.

Tirrell shares, "The sequel of Due Honor revolves around the children and grandchildren growing up with each on their own path. Clinging to her faith, Annie stays committed to her family and watches as God works in all their lives according to His will producing a lovely fragrance and beauty in His Garden of Hope."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cheryl Tirrell's new book is an engaging narrative full of heartbreak, honor, and faith.

Readers will be pleased to see the return of many characters from the first installment and what new tests of faith await them in this emotional tale.

View a synopsis of "Garden of Hope" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Garden of Hope" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Garden of Hope," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

