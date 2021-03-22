MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "He Sees the Eagle in Me": an enthralling narrative that will let the readers see a huge comparison between man and an eagle. "He Sees the Eagle in Me" is the creation of published author Chester R. Owenby, a writer who served six years in the United States Marine Corps, in which he spent a lot of time traveling to other countries, including crossing the Mediterranean Sea.
Owenby writes, "In these days we are living, there is oftentimes much discouragement and struggle. Fellow Christian, in this book, we will expound upon the life of an eagle. You will see how these creatures daily look to God for help and hope to sustain life. Furthermore, how we as Christians depend upon God's guidance and direction through these difficult times.
"Let me leave you with some thoughts to consider. What happens when the eagle looks out through the sky and sees a storm coming? How can the eagle see a storm before it comes? What are our reactions when this world opposes us and brings hardship? In reading this book, you will see the great comparison between the eagle and man."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chester R. Owenby's new book provides readers a great example of bravery that will inspire them to bring out the eagle within them and conquer the storm with faith and strong dependence on God.
Through this book, the author wants readers to know and see how faith can save them no matter how hard and impossible their lives may seem.
View a synopsis of "He Sees the Eagle in Me" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "He Sees the Eagle in Me" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "He Sees the Eagle in Me," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing