"A View from Heaven" from Christian Faith Publishing author Chief Apostle Dr. Paris Miller is an engaging look into the profound moments that have shaped the author's personal and spiritual life.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A View from Heaven": a captivating memoir that celebrates the divine and promotes God's word. "A View from Heaven" is the creation of published author Chief Apostle Dr. Paris Miller, a graduate of Fort Valley State University, Georgia Bible College, and Minnesota School of Theology who has devoted her life to the kingdom of heaven and the people of God. Chief Apostle Dr. Miller is the founder of One Voice Apostolic Ministries International Inc., Oath of Office Apostolic International Ministries Inc., Repairers of the Breach Movement, Let's Talk–Wednesday, and Feast of Utopia. She is also the overseer of Divine Connections Ministries, One Voice–New Generation Ministries International Inc., The Prayer Chapel, and Hidden Treasures in Earthen Vessels Crusade.
Chief Apostle Dr. Miller shares, "In A View from Heaven, Paris Miller unveils some of her personal visions, spiritual encounters, and prophetic revelations as given under the unction of the Holy Spirit! Through the power and anointing of God, Paris has been given the gift of transcending time and a bird's-eye view of heavenly things that are not of this world, but rather of another world. This manuscript clarifies that the mysteries of the kingdom are being revealed. A View from Heaven is a book written from encounters that she experienced and/or heard while stratospherically in the presence of Jehovah God.
"Paris transitioned up to another realm to view them! Each vision didn't appear to consume much time and most were interpreted with clarity to her by the Holy Spirit as they actually unfolded.
"Jesus tells His disciples in Mark 4:11, 'To you, it has been given to know the mystery of the kingdom of God," but to many, those words sound like a foreign language. What mystery is Jesus referring to, and how will it or they be made known? God speaks in many ways and those ways include visions and supernatural encounters, including mysterious words.
"In the Bible, we read of many who experienced similar visions and encounters from heaven including Joseph, Daniel, Paul, and John, to name a few. These same visions and spiritual encounters are prevalent in the lives of believers today and are a vehicle by which the Holy Spirit is making known the mysteries of the kingdom. Just like those in days of old, today's believers are often seen as strange, peculiar, unusual, and weird when they share such phenomena. To those of you who have undergone similar situations, you are neither alone nor deranged.
"If you are wondering if God speaks to us through visions, He does! I am your evidence! Come forth, people of God!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chief Apostle Dr. Paris Miller's new book is a personal account of moments steeped in wonder and appreciation for the celestial.
Chief Apostle Dr. Miller shares in hopes of encouraging others to open themselves to receive God's word and find a deeper connection with their faith.
Consumers can purchase "A View from Heaven" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A View from Heaven," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
