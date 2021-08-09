EPHRATA, Penn., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nothing is quite so exciting for a parent than the opportunity to introduce their young kids to the exciting world of talking, reading, and writing. In children's author and illustrator Kevin P. Hewitt's latest alphabet book, he provides a colorful and entertaining outlet for early childhood learning – with a faith-focused twist.
In "Nobody Loves Jesus," Hewitt deploys an eclectic and colorful cast of hand-drawn characters named Nobody (because they have no body). These characters invite young readers to pray, play, and praise Jesus as they explore each of the ABCs. From apostles and arks to zealous zealots, Hewitt's book is brimming with slippery sentences and tricky tongue twisters that will have kids giggling and engaged at every turn of the page.
Each of the characters in "Nobody Loves Jesus" is uniquely crafted with different visual features, quirks, and colors. Through the characters' distinct differences, Hewitt celebrates every person's special contribution to the world around them and evokes a message of unity and equality for all people.
"I like to refer to these alphabet books as 'oddly godly,' because at their core, they are playful and silly and just so accessible to kids," Hewitt said. "'Nobody Loves Jesus' teaches young people how to have fun with words, but at the same time, it also shares with them the incredible power of praising God."
Ultimately, Hewitt's book encourages parents to introduce playfulness into educational moments with their kids and provides a helpful introduction to faith and biblical topics. The book's use of tongue twisters will get children excited about language, help them to build their vocabulary, and improve their confidence around diction and personal expression.
"Nobody Loves Jesus"
By Kevin P. Hewitt
ISBN: 978-1-6642-3015-6 (softcover)
ISBN: 978-1-6642-3016-3 (e-book)
Available through WestBow Press, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon
About the author
Kevin P. Hewitt was born on Sept. 11, 1980. In addition to "Nobody Loves Jesus," Hewitt is the author and illustrator of two more books about Nobody and their alphabetical adventures – "If Nobody Reads, Nobody Listens" (2018) and "Nobody Cooks Books" (2019). He has two wonderful daughters named Emma and Isabella. Emma is a fun, 11-year-old athlete who is very fond of turtles. Isabella is a 6-year-old kindergarten kid who has made her dad an outspoken advocate for Down syndrome. Hewitt currently resides in Ephrata, Penn. To learn more, please visit http://www.nobodylovesjesus.com.
