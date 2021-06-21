MEADVILLE, Pa., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Make It Count: You Have Just One Life": a potent example of the power of spiritual growth. "Make It Count: You Have Just One Life" is the creation of published author Chinedu Isoh, a passionate Christian and graduate student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Isoh shares, "Life is precious. The power to make life count is within your reach. You must trust God not to leave this earth without leaving a deposit of eternity in the sands of time.
"You are not ordinary. Inside you is the solution to the problems being encountered in the world. You were ordained and brought to this earth, to add taste to the world, and to lighten every dark path.
"The earnest expectation of the righteous is waiting for your full manifestation. If nothing was deposited in your life to contribute to your generation, you will not be on the earth at this point in time. Walking this earth today and your encounter with a book like this is a sign that you are a solution provider to make your world a better place.
"You are too loaded to leave this earth without off-loading what you have inside of you. This book contains a practical guide for making life count. It contains the secret to living a victorious and triumphant life on Earth. The purpose of this book is to bless the nations of the world!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chinedu Isoh's new book is an absorbing exploration of what one must do to live a fulfilled life.
The authors enthusiasm for God is apparent in each section as suggestions for spiritual growth are presented for the readers consideration.
View a synopsis of "Make It Count: You Have Just One Life" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Make It Count: You Have Just One Life" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Make It Count: You Have Just One Life," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing