"Stroke of Blessing" from Christian Faith Publishing author Chris Adkins is a thoughtful reflection on the author's life through the highs and lows of recovering from debilitating strokes.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Stroke of Blessing": a potent tale of grace, faith, and determination. "Stroke of Blessing" is the creation of published author Chris Adkins, a real estate professional for three decades in Southwest Florida, totaling over $400 million in volume. He is also known for his accomplishments in the powerlifting arena. Adkins lives with his wife, Misty, in Utah, where he enjoys time with his three grown children.
Adkins shares, "In this inspirational autobiography, the author shares his journey of death, paralysis from neck down, and a conversation with God. He shares his story of faith-driven determination—relearning how to breathe, to movement, and adjusting to being disabled while living the rest of his days on earth for the purpose of bringing as many people to God's kingdom. Reflecting back, the author refers to the experience as 'a stroke of blessing.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chris Adkins's new book is an emotionally raw journey of healing that pulls at the heartstrings.
Adkins shares in hopes of empowering others who find themselves at the mercy of an unexpected life-threatening event.
