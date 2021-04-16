MEADVILLE, Pa., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Knock on the Door": a lovely Christmas tale about Rudy, a rabbit whose excitement for Christmas is cut short because of unprecedented circumstances; however, surprises come crashing into his door. "A Knock on the Door" is the creation of published authors Chris and Ridge Webb, a mother-son team who enjoy creating unique fictional children's stories. Chris and her husband both held careers in the natural resource field. As a family, this gave them a love for the outdoors.
Chris and Ridge Webb share, "Christmas is Rudy's favorite time of the year.
"Since Rudy lives alone, he wants to share the holiday season with friends.
"Rudy finds that being a rabbit has some limitations when sharing the joy of the holiday. Rabbits can't swim, climb, or fly.
"When a bad winter storm approaches, Rudy quickly returns home and realizes that there will be no celebration for him.
"Come along to see how this terrible storm surprises Rudy and turns out to be his greatest blessing."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chris and Ridge Webb's new book is an amusing narrative filled with beautiful illustrations that will warm the hearts of young readers during a rabbit's winter season, where his Christmas turns out to be a lot more extraordinary than he expected. Both young and old can share this creatively told story together!
View a synopsis of "A Knock on the Door" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Knock on the Door" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
