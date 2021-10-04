MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Looking Back": a potent tale of faith, family, and obeying God. "Looking Back" is the creation of published author Chris Chukwudi Iguh, who was born and raised in Nimo in Njikoka LGA of Anambra State before moving to the United States. Iguh holds a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a master's degree in business administration from Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri. He is the current chief operating officer of CiBi Care Family Health Centre, Inc., Cullen Family Practice, PLLC, Cullen Research, LLC, and CiBi Nigeria.
Iguh shares, "The title of this book is derived from Bible verses pertaining to when God commanded Lot and his wife to leave the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah, to escape from His anger raining down on the city. He told them not to look back as they leave town. He said that anyone that looked back will become a pillar of salt. The wife of Lot looked back as they were leaving town, so she became a pile of salt along the way.
"This story is about the relationship between a Black family and a White family. The mixture of families helped the blacks to progress in life, and they became achievers. This black family did not look back on how their forefathers came to the United States of America. They did not bother to look at the ill treatment that blacks and other minorities have received in America. If they had disobeyed the wisdom of God, the repercussion would have been total failure, and their children wouldn't have achieved the heights they attained in life.
"Both families are middle class by American standard, and their relationship depicts the real standard of relationship that would resolve the disparity currently found in the United States of America. If parents will allow their children to intermingle with one another, life in USA will be enjoyable."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chris Chukwudi Iguh's new book is a thought-provoking narrative with important spiritual and cultural themes.
Iguh shares a tale of family life with intriguing layers of scriptural lessons layered within. Readers will find a compelling and enjoyable narrative with affable characters.
