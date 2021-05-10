MEADVILLE, Pa., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Spiritual Gift: Book of Poetry": a brilliant compilation of verses for all to explore the greatness of God, His gifts to mankind, and His promises of salvation. "Spiritual Gift: Book of Poetry" is the creation of published author Chris Gordon, a renowned poet and author. His travels inspired him to continue to express in words the beautiful works of God. He states that through his years of living, learning, and experiences in life, he acknowledges that God's words are true, He keeps his promises, and He has never left him nor has he forsaken him.
Gordon shares, "Praise the Lord! Praise God in His sanctuary; praise Him in His mighty heaven!
Praise Him for His mighty works; praise His unequaled greatness!
Praise Him with a blast of the rams' horn; praise Him with the lyre and harp!
Praise Him with the tambourine and dancing; praise Him with strings and flutes!
Praise Him with a clash of cymbals; praise Him with loud clanging cymbals!
Let everything with breath sing praises to the Lord! (Psalms 150:1–6 New Living Translation)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chris Gordon's new book captures the immeasurable beauty of life, love, and peace in a God-blessed journey. This beautiful collection of poetry will bring one closer to the Father with its every word.
View a synopsis of "Spiritual Gift: Book of Poetry" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Spiritual Gift: Book of Poetry" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Spiritual Gift: Book of Poetry," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing