PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Helient Systems LLC (Helient) is pleased to announce Chris Hines has joined the company as Managing Director, Microsoft Cloud Services.
Formerly the General Manager of the Microsoft business unit of a large global digital consultancy and award-winning Microsoft NSI partner, Chris was responsible for advising Fortune 500 customers and leading their engagement across all three Microsoft clouds.
Chris brings 20+ years of experience in the Microsoft ecosystem. Beginning his career as a developer building custom solutions in legal, Chris was an early adopter of SharePoint and Office 365. Expanding on his early success in the Microsoft Cloud, Chris later grew to manage the Microsoft cloud migrations for some of the largest financial and healthcare organizations in the world. Joining Helient, Chris returns to his experience in legal and looks forward to expanding Helient solutions for everything Microsoft! Originally from the U.K., Chris settled in New Jersey where he and his wife, Emily, are raising their two girls, Izzy and Pippa.
"We are witnessing a tremendous momentum shift in cloud adoption," says Steven Hatch, Helient's Chief Executive Officer. "The pandemic, hybrid workforces, ransomware outbreaks and Microsoft's own innovations have combined in a way that has legal thinking much more cloud forward. Microsoft's and Helient's early successes with Azure Virtual Desktops and Windows 365 has driven significant industry interest," Hatch adds. "Helient is proud to have attracted the talent Chris brings to our business. He will be instrumental in Helient's growth as the #1 provider of Microsoft cloud solutions to legal."
About Helient Systems
Helient is a high-end consultancy specializing in legal technology and law firm computing providing innovative and future-focused technology solutions that allow customers to maximize productivity, improve responsiveness and deliver outstanding value. The professionals that comprise Helient Systems have designed, consulted and managed legal computing environments for more than 20 years across dozens of leading AmLaw 100 & 200 firms as owners and knowledge leaders. Helient was formed to bring together the top industry talent who specialize in legal technology and the latest desktop and application virtualization solutions. For more information on Helient, contact sales@helient.com.
Media Contact
Steve Hatch, Chief Executive Officer, Helient Systems LLC, +1 (267) 566-1403, shatch@helient.com
Kerry Scott Boll, Director of Marketing, Helient Systems LLC, (267) 566-1396, kboll@helient.com
SOURCE Helient Systems LLC