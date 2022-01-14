MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "OHIO, 88 COUNTIES OF GIANTS: The Ancestors That Preceded Us": a thorough and enjoyable exploration of giants. "OHIO, 88 COUNTIES OF GIANTS: The Ancestors That Preceded Us" is the creation of published author Chris L. Lesley, an artist who has had artwork hanging in the Metropolitan Museum in New York City and the Rotunda Hall in the Capitol Building in Washington DC. Lesley is also an avid anthropological researcher with years of personal study.
Lesley shares, "Ohio, 88 Counties of Giants walks you through every county in Ohio alphabetically, detailing forensic and sound anthropologic evidence. Each county records the historical findings of people in the past that show a trend of shrinkage. Entropy, the thermodynamics principle that measures the digression from order to disorder, is the soundest law of science and it is observably demonstrated in human biology over time. Covering vast anthropological evidence from just a single state, this book convincingly presents a trend of degeneration from the past to the present. Much of this book records scientific journalism from the 1800s to the late 1920s, and information is peer-reviewed and reported by doctors, field scientists, politicians and respected trade professionals who were revered in their communities.
"Every county in Ohio historically records mounds and other burial practices that were uncovered during the early days of America's making of an industrial infrastructure. Many of the mounds were opened by academic, state and federal authorities whose intentional mishandling, reckless caretaking, theft by employees, and hostile destruction occurred because these artifacts are a testament against Cope's Rule and contrary to a pantheistic worldview favored by academia today through evolutionism. This has robbed generations of a true and unbiased history. These anthropological specimens are of human giants. Fully human, our greater ancestors from the past were bigger, faster, stronger, smarter, healthier, and all-around better than we are today. We are their weaker descendants.
"In this book, a compilation of articles chronicling the discovery and study of Ohio's giants, you will see word-for-word reprints of original texts with bolded or underlined passages that emphasize the actual measurements or giant descriptions for quick and easy reference. For authenticity, you'll also see the actual articles as they appeared in newspapers or science journals from various period databases along with actual photographs and illustrations from that time and dozens of accurate illustrations completed by the author from archival photographs. This is the first published book by Chris L. Lesley, who is an accomplished researcher of giants."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chris L. Lesley's new book is a comprehensive study of the history of Ohio's relationship with giants.
Lesley shares a compelling resource for individuals interested in the fantastic and unknown world of giants.
