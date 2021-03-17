MEADVILLE, Pa., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Through the Fire: A Book of Poetry to Encourage and Uplift," is a heartening book of poetry that encourages readers to weather through the storm, take shelter in God, and look to Him to find strength and wisdom through difficult times. "Through the Fire: A Book of Poetry to Encourage and Uplift" is the creation of published author Christella Ann Daughenbaugh, a poet who hopes to bring people closer to God through her writing.
Daughenbaugh shares, "Heartbreak and feelings of helplessness don't seem to be any signs of light at the end of the tunnel. Your marriage is crushed; your children are hungry; your mind is racing: what am I going to do?
"Well, as someone who has been there, let me say there is hope, and His name is Jesus, and He will take our load and listen to our hearts as we cry out to Him. He will lift us up and help us to learn to walk and stand on faith. If God says it, He will do it!
"You will learn through the fire to focus and believe solely in Him, and God will turn it all around for your good and His glory…through the fire."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christella Ann Daughenbaugh's new book is a heartwarming collection of poems that will bolster the spirit.
