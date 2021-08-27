MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Be Inspired: Weekly Inspirations for Servant Leaders": a uniquely inspiring collection of spiritual activities. "Be Inspired: Weekly Inspirations for Servant Leaders" is the creation of published authors Christian and Michel Pantin. Dr. Christian Pantin, a loving husband and father, is a native of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago who graduated from South Carolina State University before going on to complete a doctorate from Valdosta State University. Dr. Michel Pantin is a devoted wife and mother who currently works as a human capital leader in a local public school system overseeing talent acquisition.
Christian and Michel Pantin share, "Do you need a little inspiration?
Be Inspired is filled with over fifty-two weeks of practical, creative, devotional readings. The Pantins have written an engaging, educational, and empowering devotional inspired by their Christian faith, family upbringings, and professional roles. Be Inspired invites servant leaders (i.e., parents, educators, pastors, ministers, mentors, community activists, managers, etc.) to stay inspired while serving others. It is written as if the authors are serving with you and cheering you on. In Be Inspired, you will be reminded of the many gifts and character traits—Brilliance, Eagerness, Innovativeness, Nobility, Sincerity, Passion, Influential, Resourcefulness, Empathy, and Devotedness—God has placed inside of you to assist you as you serve others. Whether you need inspiration for yourself or you need words to inspire others, you will love the Pantins' words of inspiration as you fulfill your God-granted assignment."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christian and Michel Pantin's new book is a powerfully inspiring selection of affirmations and key scripture.
Balancing one's roles can be taxing; however, the authors' approach to maintaining a healthy, optimistic life of faith is an encouraging and empowering opportunity for spiritual realignment.
View a synopsis of "Be Inspired: Weekly Inspirations for Servant Leaders" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Be Inspired: Weekly Inspirations for Servant Leaders" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Be Inspired: Weekly Inspirations for Servant Leaders," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing