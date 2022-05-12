"Cracked Pots" from Christian Faith Publishing author Christie McFadden is an engaging and encouraging look at how one can draw strength, comfort, and courage from God as they work to overcome life's doubts, guilt, and fear.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Cracked Pots": a message of hope for those who find themselves seeking guidance. "Cracked Pots" is the creation of published author Christie McFadden, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who currently resides in South Arkansas.
McFadden shares, "Are you a cracked pot?
"Do you struggle with self-esteem, doubt, self-control, guilt, fear, peer pressure, anger, and forgiveness?
"Do you want to find love, joy, and freedom with faith and gratitude?
"With God's Word, prayer, and a change in mindset, you can have the crack in your life filled.
"Find joy and peace by changing your mindset and taking control of your thoughts.
"The Potter can mold and fill you every day."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christie McFadden's new book will challenge readers to take time for reflection and prayer to achieve spiritual and personal growth.
McFadden shares in hopes of empowering others and spreading the word of God's promise to bring comfort to those in need.
