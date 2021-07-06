MEADVILLE, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Destin Nation: Born with a Purpose: Book 1": a fascinating work motivated by the Word of God, with biblical principles, and practices that aim to establish faith, love, and morality in the lives of children. "A Destin Nation: Born with a Purpose: Book 1" is the creation of published author Christina Gordon and Myrhanda Hogue-Ward, a mother-daughter award winning team, both graduates of Hampton University with backgrounds in broadcasting/production, acting (stage and video), print, education, public speaking, and athletics. They collaborated with Destin E., the inspiration for their material.
The authors share, "This book is an introduction of an eager little boy named Destin E., who's active imagination combined with his early development leads him into an exploration of his God-given purpose. In the "A Destin Nation" children's book series, Destin E. prepares himself by learning to pray, becoming familiar with scripture, and understanding other biblical tools to help him combat the challenges of remaining on the right path, while on his way to fulfilling his destiny. Join him in his adventures!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christina Gordon, Myrhanda Hogue-Ward, and Destin E.'s new book is a fun and delightful learning experience for both parents and children as they build a strong foundation of values, including ethical behaviors, appreciation for others, and embracing positive character through God's teachings.
View a synopsis of "A Destin Nation: Born with a Purpose: Book 1" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Destin Nation: Born with a Purpose: Book 1" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble. Available in hardcover and paperback.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Destin Nation: Born with a Purpose: Book 1," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
