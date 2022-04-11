"She is Me But He is I Am: 52 Days of Building, Release, Recover, Restore, Receive" from Christian Faith Publishing author Christina Morris is an encouraging approach to addressing past hurts and moving forward in strength and rejuvenated faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "She is Me But He is I Am: 52 Days of Building, Release, Recover, Restore, Receive": a powerful message of hope, healing, and determined faith. "She is Me But He is I Am: 52 Days of Building, Release, Recover, Restore, Receive" is the creation of published author Christina Morris, the founder of Face to Faith LLC. She is a certified life coach with a mission to help people gain the confidence and faith to live their best lives deliberately and on purpose, with honesty, sincerity, and originality.
Morris shares, "People spoke ill of her and ridiculed her. It crushed her spirit, and she didn't feel worthy. He came in and restored her dignity and confidence. He showed her who He created her to be and how much He loved her.
"She went through many trials in her life that she thought would crush her. At times, she felt alone and in complete darkness. He shined His light upon her life, and she was never in darkness ever again. He explained to her why He allowed her to go through the tough times in her life and how He had used the bad for her good.
"She had tried to succeed her whole life on her own strength and failed every time. He explained to her that her life would only be successful if she fully relied on His strength and His understanding above everything else. He taught her what her purpose was, and she pursued it full force. He vowed to her that every promise that He makes to her will always come to pass and that all she had to do was have faith in Him.
"She is ME, but He is I AM!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christina Morris's new book will encourage readers seeking personal and spiritual growth.
Morris shares from personal experiences and a healing journey to help others faced with similar crossroads.
