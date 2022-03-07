MEADVILLE, Pa., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Asterix the Star and Trebonius the Tribune": a delightful and faith-based collection for children. "Asterix the Star and Trebonius the Tribune" is the creation of published author Christine Anghie, an established writer who has two titles recommended by the bishops of Wheeling–Charleston to be incorporated in the religious programs of all twenty-four schools in the diocese, elementary, and high schools.
Anghie shares, "The purpose for which the first story was written is to give younger readers a connection to a story written as a fable, while at the same time interwoven with biblical characters, events, and Christian tradition; young adults could read it as an allegory.
"The second story takes a lesser known biblical character and depicts his unlikely journey of Christian conversion culminating in his witnessing the historical crucifixion of St. Peter. It too has events and characters from the New Testament making it therefore a work of biblical fiction.
"The overarching theme of these stories is to have young people reconnect with the works and message of Jesus Christ, and the birth of Christianity."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Anghie's new book will delight and inspire young believers in their faith.
Anghie continues to seek ways to embolden the youth of the world to embrace God's promise through encouraging and biblical themes.
