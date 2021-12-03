MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Humbly Amazed: Our Family's Life With a Terminal Illness": a powerful story of hope and determined faith. "Humbly Amazed: Our Family's Life With a Terminal Illness" is the creation of published author Christine J. Shepherd, a native of Jamaica who currently resides in North Dakota. A loving wife and mother of three, Shepherd works in the healthcare field.
Shepherd shares, "In the most difficult times of our lives, when we find ourselves surrounded by illness and pain, hope, faith and strength are the only weapons we have to fight for our dear ones' lives. This book is here to show evidence of the impossible becoming possible when there seems to be no way out of a dire situation.
"In the form of a personal story of a loved one going through one of the deadliest sickness of our times, combined with practical advice and biblical truths and real emotions, this book delivers a nugget of hope to every Christian out there going through a similar scenario and looking to hear God's voice in the middle of the storm.
"Let's go together through the story of a family fighting to eliminate illness from its midst while at the same time struggling to hold onto God's promises, learning each lesson at a time, and becoming an inspiration through faith, dedication, and love of God."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine J. Shepherd's new book draws readers in with a hopeful, open tone.
Shepherd shares this work in hopes of empowering others faced with similar challenges to hold on to their faith.
Consumers can purchase "Humbly Amazed: Our Family's Life With a Terminal Illness" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Humbly Amazed: Our Family's Life With a Terminal Illness," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing