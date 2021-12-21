MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Who I Am in Christ: Encouragement for the Tough Days": a potent reminder of God's devotion to creation and one's place within God's love. "Who I Am in Christ: Encouragement for the Tough Days" is the creation of published author Christine Larson, a loving wife and mother who serves as a registered nurse in a clinic that helps the underserved population in the Twin Cities area of Minnesota. Larson earned a doctorate in nursing practice from Liberty University.
Larson shares, "In this short but powerful book of encouragement, you will be introduced to, and confirmed in your identity in Christ Jesus. The devil tries to tell you us lies about ourselves, and often times, we believe him. But God wants you to know that he has given you a brand-new identity and it is so much better than what the enemy wants you to believe. Claim these scriptures over yourself daily and begin walking in your God-given identity!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Larson's new book is a powerful testament to her faith and devotion to helping others.
Readers will find a series of short and engaging reflections that are certain to offer a moment of personal contemplation and spiritual empowerment.
Consumers can purchase "Who I Am in Christ: Encouragement for the Tough Days" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Who I Am in Christ: Encouragement for the Tough Days," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing