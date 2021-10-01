MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Poke's Treasure": a moving tale of destiny and God's plan. "Poke's Treasure" is the creation of published author Christine Prestella, a native of Pennsylvania who enjoyed many summers on the shores of New Jersey before moving to Florida. Prestella retired from thirty-eight years of service in the land title industry and is a former member of the writer's group in Avalon, New Jersey. While in Florida, she served for two years as secretary of the Pine Island Writers.
Prestella shares, "Poke's birth circumstance created a simple but difficult life for him. Being mentally challenged, Poke had an occupation as an odd jobber. Riding his bike around the area afforded him the opportunity of seeing people's curb side tossing's on each trash day. He acquired several small finds of importance to him, which he stashed away in a grey wooden box that he buried in a sand dune next to the fishing lodge where he had a part time job. His life ended in tragedy.
"In contrast, Ben's life is much different.
"Visiting his grandparents as a young boy at their home along the Delaware Bay in New Jersey, Ben is opened to making several choices on his own. These choices set Ben on a traveled path of events. Against his grandparents' wishes, he went to a place where he discovers a buried box. The contents remain with Ben throughout his life, gaining significance as he ages.
"His actions to help a widow and her grandchildren reveal surprising things to him. Knowledge of the past creeps forward, revealing its mysteries, creating for Ben an opportunity he has been anxiously seeking.
"Fortunes appear in a rare connected manner, showing that life's destiny may be controlled."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Prestella's new book is an engaging and emotional tale of family, faith, and unexpected turns of fate.
Prestella's love for creative writing unfolds a finely balanced meeting of destinies within this flagship novel.
