MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tigers Roam and Learn from Home": a charming narrative that helps young readers understand the restrictions and changes of the last two years. "Tigers Roam and Learn from Home" is the creation of published author Christine Tirado, a loving mother and special education teacher in Chicago. Tirado attended Indiana University Northwest, where she obtained her bachelor's degrees in general education, special education, and general studies. She then went on to receive her dual master's degree at the American College of Education in curriculum and instruction and educational leadership.
Tirado shares, "Liam is a school-aged Tiger who goes to school in the jungle. One day, Liam realized that he would not be attending school like he normally does. Liam discovers that he will be learning from home but understands that it is for his own safety."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Tirado's new book offers readers both an English and Spanish option.
Tirado presents an encouraging narrative and vibrant illustrations for readers' enjoyment.
Consumers can purchase "Tigers Roam and Learn from Home" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Tigers Roam and Learn from Home," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing