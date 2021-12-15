MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "One Hundred Reasons I Choose Not to Use": a potent and faith-based discussion of addiction and God's grace. "One Hundred Reasons I Choose Not to Use" is the creation of published author Christine Tosti, a loving mother of two and dedicated Christian who seeks to help others break the cycle of addiction.
Tosti shares, "One Hundred Reasons I Choose Not to Use was written to help others like herself who struggle day in and day out with addiction. She challenges her readers to rise above and be less self-centered and more Christ-centered. In this somewhat tragic intensely emotional story she explains how to put the past behind as you embrace a more blessed, abundant future. Do you have an addiction to drugs, sex, alcohol, coffee, or porn perhaps? This book may just help you as you step into your power, take authority, and control your situation.
"Whatever your circumstance is, you hold the keys to your success. The author doesn't want you to be held back by limited beliefs like she had for so many years. For example: 'I don't have what it takes. I'm not worthy, who am I lying to? I don't have the time, money, and knowledge!' Instead unlock the doors you thought were once locked. Go down the paths that you thought were once blocked. Dream, believe, and achieve as you step into the next-level you. You're entitled to more. We have unlimited abundance in life just waiting to be obtained. How far are you willing to go? What are you willing to leave behind? Share this book with others and don't let it collect dust when you're done."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christine Tosti's new book will inspire and challenge those who seek to break the bonds of addiction.
Tosti shares a encouraging arrangement of relevant scripture and personal reflection to empower the hopeful.
