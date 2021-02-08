MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Attention Black Christians: It's Time To Free Our Slaves": a compelling read that dives into the important issues of racism to help man in journeying towards racial harmony. "Attention Black Christians: It's Time To Free Our Slaves" is the creation of published author Christopher McQueen Sr., a Black forty-eight-year-old born again Christian man, husband, and father.
McQueen Sr. shares, "Attention black Christians: it's time to free our slaves is a call to action book for black Christians. Our silence is complicit with the narrative of white people are all racist and against black people. As black Christians, we know this is not true. Many whites have been better to us than our own black people, yet we will not speak up in times of racial division. This is hypocrisy and wrong. My prayers are that this book starts a truthful dialogue among blacks and whites in our country. We must talk truthfully to one another if we want to heal our country."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christopher McQueen Sr.'s new book is a thought-provoking tome that tackles important issues and helps in finding solutions for a long-standing predicament of society.
This work is shared in the hopes that man will soon achieve a world without racism.
View a synopsis of "Attention Black Christians: It's Time To Free Our Slaves" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Attention Black Christians: It's Time To Free Our Slaves" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Attention Black Christians: It's Time To Free Our Slaves," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing