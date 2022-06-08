"How to Unlock Your Mind and Manifest Riches" from Christian Faith Publishing author Christopher Shaun Thomas is an exciting opportunity for reflection and growth that encourages readers to strive for success.
MEADVILLE, Pa., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How to Unlock Your Mind and Manifest Riches": an honest look at the pitfalls that cause one to stumble and how to overcome life's roadblocks. "How to Unlock Your Mind and Manifest Riches" is the creation of published author Christopher Shaun Thomas.
Thomas shares, "In the past, present, and future of life everything revolves around the mind. Your mind plays a big part in your direction. Your life can only go where your mind is willing to take it. If your mind is not ready, your feet will never be ready. If your mind is not right then, guess what, your life is not gonna be right. If your mind is not changed, your life will remain the same.
"Distractions cause a person to take wrong turns, wrong paths, and wrong ways. Your mind is a terrible thing to waste. You may be confused and uncertain about your life but want to better your life in the process, this book How to unlock your mind and manifest riches gives you a promising future. There was a point in my life where I wanted to get my mind right and get back on the right track but in the midst of all that, I saw that I wasn't the only person that felt this way. A lot of people wanted answers to their problems, a lot of people were seeking the truth, and a lot of people could not stand the conditions of their lives and wanted a way out.
"How to Unlock Your Mind and Manifest Riches is the solution to an ongoing matter. This book is not the first of its kind but it's uniquely designed and put together to stand out and fulfill its purpose."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christopher Shaun Thomas's new book will empower readers to take steps toward healing and thriving on a new path.
Thomas invites readers to take a deep look into their current situations and evaluate for what steps need to be taken to reach the ultimate goal.
Consumers can purchase "How to Unlock Your Mind and Manifest Riches" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "How to Unlock Your Mind and Manifest Riches," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing