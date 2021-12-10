MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Out of the Fire: Restoration and Renewal After Divorce": a potent look at the trauma caused by divorce and the healing power of faith available to those who seek it. "Out of the Fire: Restoration and Renewal After Divorce" is the creation of published author Christopher Urrutic, a devoted husband and father who is an associate minister at the POP Church in Phoenix, Arizona.
Urrutic shares, "What do you do when a life-shaking event comes at you from left field? When your faith is shaken like never before. Will you be able to withstand the wave of emotions that seem to pound on you one after another? What do you do with the anger, the depression, the fear and anxiety? When GOD seems to go silent. Friends don't have the advice you're looking for. You will face your darkest hour; there is no doubt, but what will your response be when you are facing this trial?
"There was no rule book for me to turn to. There seemed to be no way out of the circumstance I was in. This book is the journey I took while going through my divorce from my wife of eighteen years. I hope to help you find the answers to the questions that will almost plague your mind. It will allow you to reunite with the friend that sticks closer than a brother. That friend that is as close as the very mention of his name. Your relationship with the Savior Jesus Christ.
"When you're faced with the impossible, GOD shows up and makes all things possible. Dealing with kids during this tragic time will prove to be a big challenge. Facing all of the stages of grief one by one will be exhausting, but remember He is with you always, even unto the end of the earth. With GOD's help, you will rise out of the fire of trial. You will find the strength of renewal. The breach that was created through life's mess will be repaired. New love can be found. A newfound faith can be established. Even after a divorce, your life can be restored."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christopher Urrutic's new book encourages readers to lean on their faith in order to overcome the pains of losing a partner.
Urrutic draws from personal experience in hopes of empowering others that have been faced with similar emotional and spiritual tribulations.
Consumers can purchase "Out of the Fire: Restoration and Renewal After Divorce" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
