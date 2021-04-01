MEADVILLE, Pa., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "All Babies Go to Heaven": a captivating adventure of Sophie as she explores a wondrous place where Jesus shelters all His children for eternity. "All Babies Go to Heaven" is the creation of published authors Christy Gamble and the Holy Spirit. Christy is a daughter, a wife, a mother, and a grandmother who resides in Tacoma, Washington, with her husband, daughter, two cats, three dogs, and one turkey.
Christy Gamble and the Holy Spirit write, "All Babies Go to Heaven tells the story of a young girl by the name of Sophie who loses her brother due to a miscarriage. She has a dream that her guardian angel Jonathan takes her on a joyful adventure. The universe becomes such a different place once she sees it close up. See how God heals the broken heart of a little girl who is hurting and how his love makes all things good again.
"This adventure takes you the reader all over the whimsical place called heaven.
"The book was written to help both the young and old dealing with the loss of a loved one."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christy Gamble and the Holy Spirit's new book is a wonderful work shared in the hopes of delivering everyone a message of how much Jesus loves them.
The author also wishes that anyone who lost a loved one will know that they will soon reunite and find each other in the Kingdom of God.
View a synopsis of "All Babies Go to Heaven" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "All Babies Go to Heaven" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
