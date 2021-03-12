MEADVILLE, Pa., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Madison's TELL-ALL Journal": a delightful narrative about the test of friendship among Madison, Hallie, and Jamie, and how one turned to her faith in God to bring everything back to its place. "Madison's TELL-ALL Journal" is the creation of published author Christy Mollet, a copy editor at The Journal-News in Hillsboro, Illinois. She loves to use her experiences to write stories in hopes of drawing readers closer to God.
Mollet shares, "Madison Links, Hallie Jonshire, and Jamie Benson are the best of friends—that is, until troublemaker Taylor Nelson shows up. After Madison's journal is discovered by Taylor, the girls' relationship is tested. Will their friendship survive? Will Madison overcome her jealousy of Taylor? Read along as Madison pours her heart out to God in hopes of mending the situation before it's too late."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christy Mollet's new book is an enjoyable read for kids where they will not only get to meet these best of friends, but they will also learn of faith and friendship.
View a synopsis of "Madison's TELL-ALL Journal" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Madison's TELL-ALL Journal" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Madison's TELL-ALL Journal," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
