MEADVILLE, Pa., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Baby Steps for Believers": a didactic and gripping daily digest that connects and reconnects Christian believers to God. "Baby Steps for Believers" is the creation of published author Chuck Wolfinbarger, a pastor of the Vineyard Community Church who has been preaching for fifty years. His lifelong desire is to see people come to faith in Jesus and then live in the way of Jesus in their daily lives, making a difference by serving the communities that they live in.
Wolfinbarger writes, "None of us start out walking in life. We all begin with baby steps. It is one step and then two and so on. Many times we expect new believers to start right out walking along in their newfound faith. But we were told by Jesus to make disciples, and the word disciple means learner. In this devotional book, one will learn to take a step at a time. And at the end of each week, they can gather with an older believer and others to share how they are doing. We are not designed to live the Christian life alone, just as a baby is not designed to grow up alone. So let me encourage you to take these steps with someone at your side until you can help someone else begin this journey."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chuck Wolfinbarger's new book guides the readers to become good followers of Christ and live out the life He lived when He was still here on Earth.
This devotional handbook will help the readers take one step at a time in knowing Jesus and live the life that He wanted everyone to live by. Through this book, both believers and non-believers will come to see the greatness of life with Jesus.
View a synopsis of "Baby Steps for Believers" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Baby Steps for Believers" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Baby Steps for Believers," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing