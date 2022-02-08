MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Revelation to Revolution: iClouds of Witnesses for Developing and Driving Your Mind to Career and Business Success": a potent opportunity for personal and financial growth. "From Revelation to Revolution: iClouds of Witnesses for Developing and Driving Your Mind to Career and Business Success" is the creation of published author Chukwudi Chuck Eke, a loving husband and father, ordained reverend, and seasoned Harvard University graduate. Eke is also an experienced administrator, a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Administration (FCIA), Nigeria, and a member of the Nigerian Economic Society (MNES).
Eke shares, "The book, From Revelation to Revolution: iClouds of Witnesses for Developing and Driving Your Mind to Success in Career and Business, shows how entrepreneurs, career professionals, freelancers, and the faithful can develop and drive their minds to get revelations and simultaneously turn them into revolutionary products and services benefitting the producer and consumers. It's a faith-driven book propelled with the mindset of reason and science, precisely psychology, economics, sociology, anthropology, etc.
"Beginning with his own successful life-transforming experiences driven by his grit mindset and the resilient spirit of God at work in him, the author draws from similar experiences of icons of success such as Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Jeff Bezos, Tony Elumelu, Mark Zuckerberg, Serena Williams, Anderson Cooper, Arianna Huffington, etc., to show that in this COVID-19-proplelled global economy and even beyond, you can still turn your revolutionary revelations and ideas into trailblazing products and services for the good of humanity by practicing the time-tested principles detailed in this book.
"The principles are God-ordained for humans to succeed in their chosen fields or endeavors. No matter the field of your career—from technology to theology or from architecture to agriculture—these principles will enable you to revolutionize your ideas and visions into products, thereby earning you huge success while benefiting the public. The author asserts that if the success icons he refers to as 'Clouds of Witnesses' succeeded with these principles; in spite of the storms and uncertainties of the global marketplace; you can also win with these principles.
"This book is for career professionals, freelancers, entrepreneurs, and everyone desiring mind transformation from all walks of life. It's specially made for Christians and faith-propelled people who need moral, rational, and psychological boosts to get up and running with their revolutionary ideas and visions to pacesetting attainments in the COVID-19-driven economy and beyond."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chukwudi Chuck Eke's new book will encourage readers who seek ways to expand or begin business ventures.
Eke draws from a lifetime of experience and study to offer helpful feedback for others seeking a similar positive outcome.
Consumers can purchase "From Revelation to Revolution: iClouds of Witnesses for Developing and Driving Your Mind to Career and Business Success" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "From Revelation to Revolution: iClouds of Witnesses for Developing and Driving Your Mind to Career and Business Success," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing