MEADVILLE, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Adventures of Aslan and Nia": an energetic children's story of good versus evil. "The Adventures of Aslan and Nia" is the creation of published author Chyna Baney-Ogden, a native of Oregon who spent time living in Oklahoma until age seven. She has aspired to publish original works since the third grade.
Baney-Ogden shares, "In the peculiar home of 104 Hidden Manor inhabits many phenomenal objects that can come to life when the humans are not around. The keepers of 104 Hidden Manor are two cats, Aslan and Nia, who investigate and solve mysteries. Evil Fluffers Flippin Flop has taken all the shoes and most of 104 Hidden Manor hostage. How will Aslan and Nia rescue their friends and 104 Hidden Manor from the evil within?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Chyna Baney-Ogden's new book is an amusing tale of mischief and mayhem when the humans are away.
The author shares this light-hearted adventure in hopes of sparking the imagination of little ones everywhere.
View a synopsis of "The Adventures of Aslan and Nia" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Adventures of Aslan and Nia" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Adventures of Aslan and Nia," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
