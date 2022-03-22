MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Brittie the Traveling Spider": a fun adventure that explores Italian culture. "Brittie the Traveling Spider" is the creation of published author Cindy DonGiovanni Tomsic, an elementary school teacher who decided to open a daycare business so she could spend more time with her own children. She has hosted children in her home for over twenty years.
Tomsic shares, "The book begins with Brittie, a daddy longlegs spider, pacing back and forth across a windowsill of an old farmhouse. Her dream is to go on an adventure to meet other insects and creatures and learn about their cultures and customs as she travels the world. The question is, how can Brittie's dream become a reality? She needs a plan. Enter Blake, the owner of the farmhouse and the very windowsill where Brittie has spent hours dreaming of her great adventure. Brittie has come to realize that Blake travels the world regularly. All she needs is a plan. How could she make it happen and how could she find a way to become friends with Blake? It sounds impossible, but with God, ALL things are possible!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy DonGiovanni Tomsic's new book is an exciting tale of adventure in a foreign land.
Tomsic shares a charming narrative paired with vibrant imagery for the entertainment of young minds.
