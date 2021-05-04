MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "With Love To My Future Husband: A Love Story Written By God": a story of love, heartbreak, letting go, and learning to listen to the small voice inside when it comes to love. "With Love To My Future Husband: A Love Story Written By God" is the creation of published author Cindy Jumat, a certified life coach, transformative speaker, and the founder of I Vow International Ministries.
Jumat shares, "On December 8, 2016, at 2:30 a.m., a voice woke me up, saying, 'Get up and write this down.' I woke up with this scripture and wrote it down: 'Therefore a man shall leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife and they shall become one flesh. Therefore what God has joined together let no one separate. (Mark 10:9)'
"I wrote down: 'What do I do about Buddy?' and the Holy Spirit replied, 'Do you think he is your husband? Lay him on the altar, pray for him, don't move, don't do anything, wait on Me, I will show you a sign. If he is your husband, it will be so because it is predestined.'
"At the time, I didn't understand the clear revelation. All I heard was 'Lay him on the altar.' It broke my heart, but I knew it was time to walk in complete obedience.
"With Love to My Future Husband is a journal to a man God revealed to me is my husband. Exactly nine months before I met Buddy, the Lord told me to prepare and position myself. My husband is on his way.
"Of course, I didn't listen, and when I met this man, I wasn't in the right place, and I couldn't receive him. I take you on my journey of how I gave up a man I could touch and feel for a Man I couldn't see.
"Throughout my journey, I have learned that in order for me to walk out my assignment on the earth, I have to be whole, complete, and healed. My story shows the value of an intimate relationship with my heavenly Father and how God taught me to listen to and trust the still small voice inside."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy Jumat's new book is a heartbreaking yet hopeful true tale of love and separation and learning to trust in the signs given by God and the voice in one's heart.
Through her book, Jumat hopes to encourage readers of their understanding of God's love-- which is sacrificial and selfless, as well as to overcome the doubts and fears hindering them from moving forward in life.
