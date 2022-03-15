MEADVILLE, Pa., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"Cloud Gazing With Grandma": a delightful family narrative that offers readers a light-hearted afternoon of fun. "Cloud Gazing With Grandma" is the creation of published author Cindy Meulemans, a loving wife, dedicated mother to three, and grandmother to twelve who enjoys the outdoors and spending time with family.
Meulemans shares, "Cloud Gazing with Grandma is about spending time with grandma and using our imagination. You can see the wind blow the clouds around in the sky. They find in the cloud the shapes of dogs, unicorns, elephants, and much more.
"This book is for you to find shapes in the clouds that you can read on a cloudy day."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy Meulemans's new book will delight and entertain as young imaginations are stimulated and encouraged.
Meulemans shares from personal experiences of enjoying time with family and excitedly watching the clouds go by.
Consumers can purchase"Cloud Gazing With Grandma" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Cloud Gazing With Grandma," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing