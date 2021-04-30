MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Journey to Inner Healing: Living Life Healed": a compelling examination of how we can heal ourselves through faith. "A Journey to Inner Healing: Living Life Healed" is the creation of published author, Cindy Skimming, a devoted wife, and dog-mom.
Mrs. Skimming writes, "Healing is available for you and to you personally. Areas of life will be uncovered that have brought or is currently bringing emotional, mental, and Spiritual pain. As individual journeys progress depression can come to an end. Pain can cease that seems unending. Each person who takes this journey will learn and implement powerful tools to personal well-being.
Throughout the Word of God healing is told. Have you ever felt sappy -sad wondering when your healing will come while at the same time happy for people whose healing has come hence - sappy? Different from past experiences this is the time for you to embrace feeling of joy that accompany your healing that at one time seemed so far away until now.
During journeys pain will be felt but healing will come.
Some journeys will be longer than others but healing will come.
About the time you may want to throw up your hands and quit – don't -
healing will come.
A Journey to Inner Healing offers easy to follow instructions yet personal to everyone. The guidelines in this book will assist you in your personal journey. You may once again be able to embrace joy and relieve stress. This is a time for you to learn just how amazing you are as you complete your journeys."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Skimming's new book is an encouraging discussion on the power of faith as we strive to work through spiritual or emotional struggles.
With a straightforward and welcoming approach, Skimming encourages readers to work through these easy to follow, yet personal, steps to find an inner peace they may have never known.
View a synopsis of "A Journey to Inner Healing: Living Life Healed" on YouTube.
