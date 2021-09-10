MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Rain": a delightfully positive children's tale. "Rain" is the creation of published author Cindy Tubbs, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Tubbs shares, "We need rain to exist. We need rain for all of God's creations to exist.
"Rain is about seeing the joy of this very special gift from God. It is imagined through the eyes of an autistic four-year-old.
"Rain captures the simple pleasures children enjoy from this creation. God is so good!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy Tubbs's new book is from the her "God Is So Good" series.
Tubbs shares a charming story of where rain comes from as imagined through the eyes of a child on the autism spectrum.
View a synopsis of "Rain" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Rain" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Rain," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
