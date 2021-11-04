MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Making It to the Other Side": a moving fiction that offers readers a sense of hope. "Making It to the Other Side" is the creation of published author Cindy Wise, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who has been a successful businesswoman in leadership and a leader of a women's Bible study group.
Wise shares, "A story of hope that takes a fourteen-year-old runaway to a life on a farm in Fairhope, Alabama. Zilla doesn't have much hope for her future until she meets a young couple that lead her to a woman named Ruth who will guide her on what faith, love, and hope really mean.
"You will watch her grow into a woman who fights for those who have no voice and become the mother she always wished she had. Zilla's life on the farm is full of laughter, love, and eventually passion for a man that will love her and even disappoint her at times. You will laugh, cry, and rejoice with her as she runs from an abusive life to one where God's hand is truly revealed."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy Wise's new book will tug at the heartstrings and have readers rooting for Zilla from the first page.
Wise shares a heartfelt tale of love, loss, and learning to lean on one's faith within the pages of this compelling contemporary Christian romance.
Consumers can purchase "Making It to the Other Side" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Making It to the Other Side," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing