Research Professionals and the Public to Honor All Medical Heroes Who Help Make New Treatments Possible for Everyone
BOSTON and HORSHAM, Pa., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP) and the Drug Information Association (DIA), two independent nonprofit organizations, are excited to announce the upcoming Medical Heroes Appreciation 5K Run & Walk in Chicago. This event celebrates the volunteers and healthcare professionals who help make new treatments possible for everyone and aims to raise awareness about the important role that clinical research plays in advancing public health. CISCRP will host the Medical Heroes Appreciation 5K Run & Walk with the support of DIA, held in conjunction with the DIA's Global Annual Meeting in Chicago, June 19-23, 2022. The 5K event will take place on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Burnham Park, Lake Front Trail, from 6:30 – 7:45AM. Participants are encouraged to register early, as space is limited. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/journey-to-better-health-medical-heroes-appreciation-5k-run-walk-tickets-262625970347
"Medical Heroes are the millions of people who take part in clinical trials in an effort to help advance public health and the future of medicine," says CISCRP's Founder and Board Chair, Ken Getz. "The goal of our 5K event is to raise public awareness and appreciation for these individuals, and to celebrate and honor them for giving the gift of participation in clinical research."
Chicago-area running and walking enthusiasts, patients, caregivers, clinical research professionals, as well as CISCRP and DIA supporters are invited to participate and attend the event. Proceeds from the 5K will support education and outreach programs to patients and families interested in learning more about the clinical research process, highlight insights on public perceptions, and provide plain language resources to help make clinical trial participation accessible for everyone.
"We're excited to partner with CISCRP to host another Medical Heroes Appreciation 5K Run & Walk event at our annual meeting this year," says Emily Daniele, Associate Director, Marketing, DIA. "We are hopeful that many of our members and other clinical research professionals attending DIA 2022 will participate in the 5K in appreciation of the clinical trial participants who help make new treatments possible."
This event is being sponsored by SDC Clinical, IQVIA, Veristat, Horizon Therapeutics, Ora, Inc., Synteract, Javara, Amicus Therapeutics, and WCG.
Past 5K participants share:
"I participated in the 5K with my colleagues, and we had a blast. This race is not only a great team-building activity, but also a chance to learn a lot more about clinical research."
"I have participated in many races, but especially liked the Medical Heroes 5K. I was glad to show my appreciation for the many volunteers and researchers who move medicine forward."
Check-in on the day of the event, June 20th, begins at 6 AM. The 5K Run & Walk will begin at 6:30 AM at Burnham Park, Lake Front Trail, Chicago. Racers will receive bibs, t-shirts, an athlete certificate, and the chance to win fun branded giveaways. For more information about the 5K event, to volunteer, register, or become a sponsor, visit https://www.ciscrp.org/event/2022-medical-heroes-appreciation-5k-run-walk/ .
About CISCRP
CISCRP is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to informing, educating, and engaging the public and patients as partners in the clinical research process. CISCRP provides a library of clinical research resources, programs, and services. Visit http://www.ciscrp.org for more information.
About DIA
DIA members represent the largest global network of life sciences professionals and stakeholders coming together to collaborate, discuss, and problem-solve challenges facing the life sciences field in an increasingly complex and interconnected world. These efforts aim to inspire better policies, regulations, science, research and development, and ultimately better patient outcomes worldwide. Learn more at https://www.diaglobal.org/en.
Media Contact
Lindsey Elliott, CISCRP, 617-725-2750 x 205, lelliott@ciscrp.org
