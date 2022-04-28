31 Greater Philadelphia teachers have won the prestigious Citadel Heart of Learning Award after being nominated and selected among thousands of teachers; All will be honored at The Mann Center in Philadelphia on May 2, during a large-scale ceremony with 400 guests including Superintendents and Principals;

3 Grand Prize Winners to be announced.

EXTON, Pa., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In another academic year challenged by the pandemic, 31 Greater Philadelphia teachers have been recognized by Citadel Credit Union for going above and beyond and truly "building strength in education." Teachers from across Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties were nominated by their students, peers, parents, and administrators, and will be recognized and receive their awards on May 2 at The Mann Center in Philadelphia. Thousands of teachers were nominated, and Citadel is now announcing the top 31 teachers selected. Citadel will donate over $58,000 to the teachers in grants, gift cards, and prizes.

The Citadel Heart of Learning Award program started 21 years ago in partnership with the Chester County Intermediate Unit (CCIU) to recognize local teachers who show dedication in and outside of the classroom with a unique sense of heart and dedication. The award also specifically spotlights teachers who go above and beyond to foster connection with students and ensure the desire to learn is never compromised.  This is the first year there will be an in-person event now that the program has fully expanded to the full Greater Philadelphia region.

All 31 winners receive a hand-blown glass heart award, $1,000 to spend in their classrooms, gift cards, prizes, and will be honored at Citadel's Award Ceremony at the Mann Center on May 2. In addition, three (3) Grand Prize winners each receives an additional $4,000 to use in their classroom and $5,000 for their school, along with a colorful Grand Prize glass heart. Each Grand Prize Winner will give an acceptance speech.

"Citadel is proud to recognize 31 educators who each has a unique background and their own story. Across Greater Philadelphia, our counties, towns, and districts have varied challenges and students with diverse needs. What all areas have in common is there are dedicated teachers building strength in education," said Mike Schnably, Senior Vice President, Citadel Credit Union. "Celebrating teachers, the unsung heroes who mold our children, continues to be one of Citadel's proudest moments as an organization each year."

Citadel Heart of Learning Award 2021-22 Winners by Grade Level:

Level

Name of Winner

School

Elementary School

Elena Carlson

Gladwyne Elementary

Elementary School

Shawntae Brabham

Disston Elementary

Elementary School

Michelle Jacobs

Warwick Elementary

Elementary School

Matt Rogers

Salisbury Elementary

Elementary School

Miriam Coppola

Wayne Elementary

Elementary School

Amy Hess

French Creek Elementary

Elementary School

Jason Baughman

Jordan Bank Elementary

Elementary School

Jennifer Burns

Robeson Elementary Center

Elementary School

Dawn Oldenski

Chadds Ford Elementary

Elementary School

Deb Rooney

Bradford Heights Elementary

Elementary School

Jennifer Franz

Sarah Starkweather Elementary

Level

Name of Winner

School

Middle School

Riley Paolino

Rudolph Blankenburg

Middle School

Kristi Gases

Maple Point Middle School

Middle School

Ryan Hipp

Donegal Junior High

Middle School

Linda Homer

Darby Township

Middle School

Lisa Adamski

Scott Sixth Grade Center

Middle School

George Hankins

Colonial Middle School

Middle School

Lisa Gray

Phoenixville Middle School

Level

Name of Winner

School

High School

Marissa Regad

Central Bucks HS West

High School

Veronica Vladimirova-Cambria

Harriton High School

High School

Louis Lozzi

                       Paul Robeson High School

High School

Elyse Minder

JPMcCaskey High School

High School

Chrissa Kuntz

Penncrest High School

High School

Mike Deegan

Mastery Charter Harrity Upper School

High School

Kyle Sollenberger

TCHS Brandywine

High School

Michael Kowalski

Avon Grove High School

High School

Kyle Hess

Great Valley High School

High School

Wendy Kotz

Kennett High School

High School

Kelly Holub

Octorara Junior/Senior High School

High School

Orlando Carvajal

Conestoga High School

High School

Dante Coles

Malvern Preparatory High School

The Citadel Heart of Learning Awards Ceremony will take place on Monday, May 2 from 7:30-9:00 at the Mann Center. There will be three student performances from the following groups; MadBeatz Drumline of West Philadelphia, CAPA Octet of Philadelphia, and the Downingtown East Accapella. Stay tuned for the reveal of the Grand Prize winners, which will be announced following the event. To learn more, visit CitadelHeartofLearning.com

About Citadel Credit Union

Citadel Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution that provides banking, investments, and insurance services to more than 220,000 members. At over $4.6 billion in assets, it is one of the Greater Philadelphia area's largest credit unions, proudly serving residents of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties. Citadel is recognized as a Forbes 2021 Best-in-State Credit Union and ranked first in the 2021 Callahan & Associates Return of the Member scoring index among all credit unions in Pennsylvania. In addition, Citadel has been named one of the best performing credit unions in the nation by SNL Financial. For more information, visit CitadelBanking.com.

