MANSFIELD, Pa., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: CZFS), the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank, recently declared a cash dividend for its shareholders.
The cash dividend of $0.455 per share, as well as a 1% stock dividend, are payable on June 26, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2020. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.25% over the regular cash dividend of $0.441 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2019.
"Our financial performance allows us to continue to pay a dividend during these uncertain times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also completing the merger with MidCoast Community Bancorp, Inc. in the second quarter. During these times, our Board of Directors are committed to providing a solid return to our shareholders as we remain a strong, independent community bank," commented Randall E. Black, CEO and President.
Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is a $1.75 billion bank holding company conducting business through First Citizens Community Bank. First Citizens Community Bank operates 30 offices in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New York.
