PHILADELPHIA, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Philadelphia office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is recognized on the annual City & State Pennsylvania Law Power 100 list of influential lawyers across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Corporate Shareholder Sherman W. Smith III and Immigration & Compliance Shareholder Jennifer Hermansky are among the 100 legal practitioners the magazine cites as "legal minds who . . . keep themselves, their craft and their clients at the forefront of all the profession has to offer."
Smith has built a portfolio practice, advising and representing clients ranging from some of the nation's largest financial institutions to privately held businesses and investors to commercial real estate developers of all sizes. Smith routinely handles complex matters involving mergers and acquisitions, formation, and capital raises of private equity funds, including capital deployment, among others.
Hermansky focuses on EB-5 immigrant investor visas as well as employment-based and family-based immigration. She frequently presents globally on all aspects of immigration law and has a practice that serves a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to universities and entrepreneurs. She is a core member of the firm's Immigration & Compliance Practice, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary for its Philadelphia, New Jersey, and New York offices, with a host of peer and industry recognitions.
