MOUNT JOY, Pa., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Claire V. Flaherty, a lifespan clinical neuropsychologist, whose prior publications have ranged from cognitive neuroscience to humanities, has completed her new book "Summer Haikai ": a therapeutic journey through a collection of 96 poems that can guide readers through their grief.
Flaherty writes, "The sixth of nine siblings, I enjoyed the rough and tumble childhood of a tagalong tomboy who hero‐worshipped her three older brothers. In the era of Lionel trains and gas engine planes, I never imagined the day would come when I would outlive the older two. But I have. Insulated in the nineteenth century farmhouse that has long been sanctuary to me, I wanted an approach to maintaining momentum away from the pain of loss toward acceptance and the joy of life. Dawn had always been my favorite time of day when I felt most alive and at peace with the world. On the first day of summer, I determined to recapture it—away from midnight oil and morning meetings. Recovery from loss had always come to me through the simplicity of nature, and this time was no different. Having little talent with a brush, but an eye for color and balance, the medium of juxtaposition I chose to accompany my haiku was the photographic image. There would be no greater elixir than my farmhouse garden, neighboring hillsides, and waterways—no stronger expression of life's beauty than the aesthetics of haikai."
Published by Page Publishing, Claire V. Flaherty's inspirational work draws from her own life experiences, following the loss of her two oldest brothers.
This work beautifully captures the influential capability of poetry when intertwined with natural imagery. The author weaves a thread of mindfulness through the physical world with passages that embrace the moment and sanctify the very act of being.
