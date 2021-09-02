MEADVILLE, Pa., September 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Soul Exchange": a gripping thrill ride through the spiritual trials of a misguided soul. "Soul Exchange" is the creation of published author Clarence Causby, who was born in 1979 and is a 2005 graduate from Katharine Gibbs.
Causby shares, "Xavier Townsend just graduated high school. He goes to college to get a great job to help out his mom and to make a wonderful life for himself and his girlfriend. To do this, he inadvertently sells his soul and doesn't realize all the trouble and chaos he would get himself into.
"Xavier's life will never be the same, from having strange visions and encounters. Xavier tries to stay focused and yet is still tortured from the dealings of selling his soul. Will he make it out alive, or will he have to come to terms with what he did?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Clarence Causby's new book is a fast and exciting Christian supernatural thriller.
With a cast of affable characters and some realistic circumstances, readers will discover an average family dealing with supernatural dangers.
