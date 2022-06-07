Clarion Safety Systems shares an update to its website's homepage and navigational system, detailing new designs as well as displays and shopping features.
MILFORD, Pa., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarion Safety Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of safety signs, safety labels, and safety tags, has launched a new and improved homepage and theme to its ClarionSafety.com website to aid product manufacturers and workplace safety professionals in finding the products and information they need to meet safety and compliance objectives.
"We've updated our website and homepage area with one simple goal in mind: to make shopping and finding valuable safety information easier for our customers. We've redesigned our online experience and given our website a new look and feel that is consistent with our brand. Now it's easier than ever to find the safety products and related material needed to make an informed purchase, supporting our clients in their equipment and workplace safety needs," says Erin Earley, head of communications at Clarion Safety Systems.
Key enhancements on the new site include:
- Lighter look and feel: The homepage, as well as the style and content of header and footer areas throughout the site, were overhauled with user experience and feedback in mind, as well as taking a personalized approach to safety. Users entering the site through the homepage will be able to access and view a wide range of their products, services, research content, and credentials before even leaving the page.
- Easy-to-navigate design: The top navigation has been reworked to better organize products and services, as well as being presented in an easier to read theme. Improvements were made to enhance online search functionality and fully embrace mobile optimization, ensuring users have a seamless experience no matter the type of device they use to browse the web.
- Improved shopping experience: A number of updates have been made to Clarion Safety's online catalog to allow for easier selection and ordering of safety labels, signs, and tags. This includes bulk pricing information, material comparison charts, and an updated checkout process.
"We encourage those browsing the site to join us in registering for an account on ClarionSafety.com to fully take advantage of what the new site has to offer – including safety resources and news – and to place and track their online orders with ease," says Earley. "We look forward to continuing to focus on adding new features and functionality to better serve our customers and partners in safety."
Visit ClarionSafety.com to register for an account or sign-up to Clarion's safety and compliance news.
To learn more about Clarion Safety and its history in the field of visual safety communication, visit the company's website.
Clarion Safety also accepts media inquiries and speaking opportunities related to safety and risk. To submit a media inquiry, visit the company's "Newsroom" and select the "For the Media" tab.
ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS
Clarion Safety Systems, LLC, is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance, and risk reduction. Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.
